India bags its first boxing gold at CWG with Mary Kom's debut at the games

With every passing day at the Commonwealth Games, Indian athletes are breaking records. Saturday was another such day when the country’s Olympic gold medalist MC Mary Kom added another feather to her hat. She grabbed the first gold medal in boxing at the Games for India in her increasingly stacking career. She beat Northern Ireland's KristinaO’Hara to win the medal.

The talented boxer won in the women’s 45-48 kg category with a 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 20-27 score in her favour. Her win comes after her great comeback at the Asian Championship with a gold win in November. She has been away from the ring for a long time. However, with this medal she proves that nothing can stop her when she is in her right form. The boxer finally seems to have put behind the embarrassment of not having qualified for Rio Olympics.

This is the first time the international boxer has participated at the Common Wealth Games. Thus winning gold at her maiden attempt at the Games will be memorable for the star boxer. Earlier during an interview, she had said that if she is fit then she will give her 100 percent at the Commonwealth Games. Safe to say she has pleased her fans with her determination and hard work.