India bags third gold at CWG with weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam's win

India’s gold game at the Common Wealth Games this year is strong. With a tally of three gold and two silver medals in three days, our athletes have made the country proud. Latest to contribute to the tally is weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam who brought back gold for the country in the men's 77-kg category.

Kumar beat England's Jack Oliver and Australia's Francois Etoundi at the competition by lifting 317 kg in total. His attempts consisted of lifts worth 136kg, 140kg and 144kg. It was in the clean and jerk round that he impressed the most by first lifting 169 kg and then following it up with an impressive 173 kg. His silver winning competitor Oliver lifted 312 kg while the bronze medal winner, Etoudi managed a 305 kg lift in total.

Back home in Chennai, it is an emotional celebration time for Kumar’s family. "I spoke to Sathish on Friday evening just before he was about to sleep. He asked us to pray for him. We went to a nearby temple to offer our prayers and I am pleased with my son's efforts. Sathish has once again put Vellore on the international map and made us all proud. He wasn’t in the best possible shape as he had injured his thigh during the Nationals but he gave a good fight and delivered the goods,” Sivalingam, Sathish's father told TOI on Saturday.

Kumar joins the league of Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu who won gold in women’s 53 kg lift and S Mirabai Chanu who won the same in women’s 48 kg gold.