Abhishek Singh June 13 2019, 10.35 pm June 13 2019, 10.35 pm

The tempo at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 is at an all-time high as fans from around the world have gathered to witness the cricket madness. But the weather in England has played spoilsport. While two matches have been washed away in the last two weeks due to heavy rains, the biggest casualty so far was the one on Thursday when the India-New Zealand clash was called off. Waiting in the dressing room waiting for the rain to subside when you are all geared up to play can be rather frustrating and India’s middle order batsman Kedar Jadhav displayed is displeasure accurately.

The clinical finisher asked the rain Gods to divert their attention to Maharashtra where water has been scarce. In a video that is now going viral, Jadhav can be seen reciting a Marathi poem on the rains. Adding his own little twist to spice things up.

You can see that video here:

While it’s raining heavily in England, Maharashtra is facing a severe drought. It's being reported that the state is left with only 7 percent water to consume and that's perhaps the reason why Kedar is seen praying for his home state. He wanted the rains to divert their attention away from Nottingham where India was due to play its third one day game against New Zealand.