It was a sad day for all the cricket lovers as Team India’s 2019 World Cup journey ended on Wednesday. After losing the match against New Zealand by 18 runs, Virat Kohli and boys are out of the tournament. Team India’s star performer Rohit Sharma was among the first ones to leave the pitch due to his poor performance. Soon after some time, other batsmen like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, too, were knocked out. However, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's successful partnership gave all the fans a slight ray of hope. While Dhoni had been facing backlash form fans for his slow batting, Jadeja was criticised by former player Sanjay Manjrekar for his poor cricketing skills. But the tables turned post-India vs New Zealand and Manjrekar raved praises over the left-handed batsman. However, it looks like Manjrekar's action didn't go well with the netizens, as they are leaving no stone unturned to troll the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Chasing a target of 239, India fell short of 18 runs and could only manage 221 runs. In the match where top batsmen couldn’t manage to even reach the double digits, Dhoni made 50 runs whereas Jadeja top-scored for the team with 77 runs form 59 deliveries. The left-handed all-rounder’s efforts won applauds form fans and spectators across. A few days ago Sanjay Manjrekar, who had criticised Ravindra Jadeja for his poor cricketing abilities, too, took to Twitter to applaud his fine display in the match against New Zealand. But netizens had a field day as they trolled Sanjay for taking a U-turn from his previous stand.

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

Yes - just the way you played it dirty by being anti - India throughout - that wink is disgusting!! This bits-n-pieces commentator needs to be thrown out!!https://t.co/JBzueOpQUE — 🇮🇳 Moshka 🇮🇳 (@MoshkaNazar) July 10, 2019

He chopped u into #BitsNPieces didnt he? 😉😃 (hope u witnessed his celebration upon reaching 50) And since u didnt have the guts to tag him ..I am doing the honours @imjadeja#CWC19 #JadejaVsManjrekar #RavindraJadeja — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) July 10, 2019

@ICC take whatever you want just throw this man out of the commentary. He is soo full of negativity & hatred i bet there are better commentators from India you can hire them. #CWC19 — Astronaut 🐒 (@TheRobustRascal) July 10, 2019

The Sanjay Manjrekar- Ravindra Jadeja war of words became ugly after the Baroda based player took to Twitter and hit back at Sanjay for always being critical toward him. Jadeja stated that Sanjay should stop being negative and critical against him all the time and that he was done with his verbal complaints.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019