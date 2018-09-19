India vs Pakistan: All-rounder Hardik Pandya stretchered off the field

Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya incurred an injury while he was bowling to arch rivals Pakistan in the second Asia Cup match in Dubai. Hardik was carried off the field on a stretcher and it’s still unsure if he will be back on the field to play the game.

Bowling his fifth over in the match and 18th over of the Pakistani innings, Hardik rolled his arm for the delivery but after releasing the ball, he seemed to have pulled a muscle on his back and collapsed to the ground. The all-rounder did not get up and looked in severe pain while Indian physio Patrick Farhat and other players joined in the middle to help him. Pakistan batsmen Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam too inquired on on him.

Following an assessment, the BCCI released a statement saying, “Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute.”

Injury update - @hardikpandya7 has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lLpfEbxykj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018

Former ace spinner Harbhajan Singh to took to Twitter and shared an update on the incident. He said that the injury dosen’t look too serious. A sigh of relief for the Indian fans.

. @hardikpandya7 being stretchered off. Hope his injury is not too serious. Take care 🙏🏻 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2018

Talking about the playing conditions in Dubai, the weather has been tough on the Indian side players as the temperature in Dubai is inching towards 41 degrees and looks like the heat took toll on Hardik’s health. While Hardik was stretchered off the field, fans at the Dubai International stadium applauded for the star Indian player.