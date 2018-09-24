India vs Pakistan: Is this fan the solution to Pak’s dismal show?

It’s been a roller coaster journey for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai. The Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan team has been beaten twice by arch rivals India in the tournament, the last being on Sunday in the top four group stage. With back-to-back losses, it looks like the fans are taking it to heart and have begun offering their valuable services to the team.

This fan in particular seems to be visibly hurt by the team’s performance. After detailing his woes, he even appeals to the newly appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to give him one chance to help his team with their game. The video seems a bit desperate given that Pakistan has only fared badly against India. They won a nail biting match against the new entrants in the cricket world Afghanistan.

We hope the message reaches PM Imran and he makes the necessary arrangement to get this passionate fan on board and help the Pakistani cricket team. You never know, he may just be the man Pakistan needs at the moment.On a serious note, barring ace all-rounder Shoaib malik, no Pakistan batsman has clicked with the bat. Shoaib looks in good form in the series and has scored 181 runs so far. In fact he was the top scorer in the match against India on Sunday with 78, But that was in vain as India won the match by 9 wickets.