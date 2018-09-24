India vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik’s response to ‘Jiju’ chants will win your heart

Sunday witnessed arch rivals India and Pakistan clash once again in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 and the result was as expected, the Men in Blue won the match like a boss. Over the years we have witnessed high voltage drama and emotion during the India-Pakistan clash and it’s even rated among the biggest clashes in the sporting world. Sunday’s match, however, saw a friendly dose of banter and sporting spirit and it’s sure to make you smile.

This video posted by Twitter user has gone viral for all the right reasons. Fans can be heard shouting out to Shoibh Malik, referring to him as ‘jiju’ or brother-in-law. And just when you think he’s ignoring, he graciously responds to the fans by waving back at them. The gesture will surely win your heart.

This was not the first time when he has won hearts in this tournament. In the previous match against Afghanistan, when Pakistan won the nail biting match, an Afghan cricketer broke down. Pakistan needed 10 of the last over and Malik smashed a six and a four to win the match for his team. Indeed he was the hero of the moment but instead of celebrating, he chose to console the crying Afghan cricketer.

Well unless you’ve been smashed out of the park, you would know that the former Pakistan cricket team Captain Shoaib Malik who is married to Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. The couple always manage to make it to discussions and debates whenever the two nations are set to clash on field. Sania is often asked on social media which country she will be supporting during a match and the wise lady took the smart route for this tournament. Before the tournament began, she announced that she will be taking a break from social media to avoid any unwarranted questions and remarks.

Talking about Shoaib, the ace all-rounder from Pakistan is in prime form and has amassed 181 runs in the ongoing series. In the last match against India on Sunday, Malik top scored for his side with 78 but in vain as India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets.