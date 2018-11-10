India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja's Man of the Match cheque found in the dump

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led team India had a fabulous show in the recent series against the West Indies as the hosts won the Tests, ODIs and the T20 series easily against the visiting team. Many Indian players registered their names in the history books for their on-field exploits. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav have all made a record or two during the series. But looks like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s off-field act has landed him in a not-so-comfortable spot.

In a Facebook post which has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, the replica of Jadeja's Man of the Match cheque of Rs 1 Lakh was found in a garbage dump by Jayan, a sanitary worker with Trivandrum Corporation. A photo of Jayan holding the Man of the Match cheque was posted on the Facebook and has gone viral!

“The authorities should find a different way of honouring the man of the match awardee, and such show off cards which becomes a liability for our environment, should be totally avoided. The BCCI and the players should be more responsible towards environmental protection,” read one of the comments on the post which urged the BCCI to avoid this practice.

While growing up we always wondered what happens to that big cheque that’s given to the best performing player of the match and now we know where it goes. We hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) looks in to the matter and will take measures to come up with alternate way to honour the cricketers in the post-match presentation ceremony and help the environment.