India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma outscores the visitors' total score, again

The ongoing India vs West Indies ODI series looks like more of a record-making series, at least for the Indians. First, it was Indian captain Virat Kohli in the first three ODI’s and looks like the fourth ODI belonged to Rohit Sharma which team India won by a record-breaking margin. It is not every day that a single batsman is able to outscore the opposition - Rohit Sharma on Monday made history.

While batting first, team India posted a total of 377 for the hosts in which Rohit top scored with 162, hitting his 21st ODI century. The West Indies team was all out for just 153 runs and Rohit got a record on his name with the victor where the opposition has scored less than his total.

This was the second time that Rohit has achieved this feat, the first occasion being against Sri Lanka in Kolkata 2014. In the match, while Rohit Sharma went on to make ODI’s highest individual score with his 264, team Sri Lanka got out for 251.

While other Indian batsmen like master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have also achieved this feat, no Indian batsman has done it twice in ODIs and Rohit being the first.

S Tendulkar (152) v Namibia (130), Pietermaritzburg, 2003

Yuvraj (102*) v Bangladesh (76), Dhaka, 2003

Rohit Sharma (264) v Sri Lanka (251), Kolkata, 2014

Rohit Sharma (162) v West Indies (153), Mumbai BS, 2018 *

Looks like Hitman Rohit in his best of form and the opposition should be wary of him.