India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli has a security scare as fans seek selfie

In what can be called a major breach of security, two fans at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot bypassed security men to, not just run on the field, but even reached the pitch. After reaching the center of the ground, the two invaders were then seen clicking selfies with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was on the pitch batting during the first day of the first test against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli was seen waving his hands towards the two fans as they tried to click a selfie with the Indian captain. The fans were later taken off the field by the security personnel. This is not the first time when fans have breached security to meet captain Kohli. During the Indian Premier League earlier this year, a fan ran onto the pitch and fell at Kohli’s feet before being marched away by security guards at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Besides this security scare, it was a great day for India as debutant Prithvi Shaw put up a fabulous innings. The youngster hit a century in his first test and scored 134 off 154 balls with 19 balls going across the boundary. On the other hand, the backbone of the middle order Cheteshwar Pujara batted patiently and scored 86 off 130 balls.Team India had a good day on the field as they managed to score 364 for the loss of 4 wickets by the end of day 1. Virat Kohli is at 72* while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is at 17*. Both players will be back on the pitch and will resume play on day 2.