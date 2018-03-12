Indian women athletes ditch the saree, to wear blazer and trousers for CWG 2018

When it comes to attire, Indian women athletes have always been spotted wearing their iconic yellow saree and blue blazer look during the opening ceremony of various games. But things are about to change. At the upcoming CWG in Gold Coast, Indian women athletes will be wearing trousers and blazers, similar to the men, according to a report in The Indian Express.

This comes after Indian Olympic Association decided that the entire Indian contingent will wear a uniform outfit of navy blue blazers and trousers. According to the IOA committee report, the reason has nothing to do with saree but was done keeping in mind the comfort factor.

“We received feedback that wearing a sari for such a long time isn’t convenient for the athletes. Opening ceremonies usually carry on for four-five hours. Also, they need help to wear it, which complicates things for them. So we have decided that men and women will wear similar clothes for the ceremony,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta told The Indian Express.

However, at the same time, several athletes have preferred to wear the traditional indo-western outfit at opening ceremonies too. Jwala Gutta had chosen to take her blazer off at the 2016 Rio Olympics. While, during the 2012 London Olympics, some athletes were seen without their blazers, only in their yellow sarees.

“I love saris. I always found saris very beautiful and elegant. There are many who are uncomfortable and find it difficult to wear saris. I feel for them. But if given a choice, I’d still prefer a sari. It’s a personal choice,” said Olympian Jwala Gutta.

Olympian shooter Heena Sidhu, who will be leaving for the Gold Coast, told The Indian Express, “Blazers and trousers are definitely more convenient and will save a lot of time, but, at the same time, one may look like a man. Why not blazers and skirts? It’s more feminine. I’ve worn a sari only at the 2010 CWG and 2010 Asian Games… I had to learn how to drape it from an aunt, and I still couldn’t tie it too well. I had to ask others for help. Some athletes are just not used to wearing a sari.”