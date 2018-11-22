Indian pacer Mohammed Shami defies BCCI order, later gives explanation for his actions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned in making the most of the series against the Australians. The tour being more than a 50 day affair, BCCI had strategically left India’s highest wicket taker in Test this year Mohammed Shami out of the ODI and T20 series to get the most out of him in the longest format of the game. But Shami defied the BCCI guidelines in the recent match against Kerala.

Addressing the media on day 2 of the match when Shami was asked about not following BCCI guidelines, this is what the pacer had to say, “When you are playing a match for your state, the important thing is to fulfil your responsibility."

"I was also feeling well and had no discomfort. The wicket was also doing well so I continued as long as I could... I decided on my own." he added.

BCCI had cleared the pacer to play in the Ranji match against the Kerala on condition that he would bowl 15-17 overs per innings as the board was concerned with Shami's fitness issues of late. But as Shami felt that his team struggled against Kerala, Shami ended up bowling the maximum overs ac compared to other bowlers. While team Bengal’s strike bowler Ashok Dinda bowled 19 overs, youngster Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar bowled 18 and 14 overs respectively.

In his defense, Shami said it was best to bowl in a match than in practice."It was better to bowl for your team and state rather than practicing somewhere else... The more you bowl here the more it will help in Australia. It was good preparation. For me bowling in a match is the best preparation. I prefer that any day. I was feeling well to bowl at home after a long time. All my friends were here. It was after a long time I could play with my team," Shami added.Team India is all set to lock horns with the Aussies in the four match Border- Gavaskar series and the first test match starts on December 6 in Adelaide.