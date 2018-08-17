Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat blames Dangal and injuries for lack of focus

Indian wrestler, Geeta Phogat, believes that the glamour and glitz of Bollywood, followed by an injury break resulted in her losing focus from the sport. The wrestler added that she is now trying to gain lost ground. Geeta and Babita Phogat are medalists of the Commonwealth Games. The duo achieved popularity in India thanks to Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which portrayed the story of their life.

"I think staying away from wrestling for two years with injury and the movie, I lost my focus. Now I am concentrating just on wrestling," said Geeta to Times Now. Geeta and Babita have reportedly not seen their best moments of late and the former has been suffering from an injury.

Finally India's dream of finest training center for athletes in India came true today with inauguration of Inspire Institute of Sport.Thanks to @sajjanjindal Sir @ParthJindal11 Sir & @MustafaGhouse Sir for their great vision.I feel privileged & proud to be part of this Institute pic.twitter.com/MP0CYeSLfw — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 15, 2018

Geet made history when she became the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympics in 2012. Unfortunately, she had to be removed from the national camp before the start of the Asian Games due to disciplinary issues. In 2010, Geeta had received a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

practice makes perfect and that starts with us ✌🏼☺️ pic.twitter.com/JhVp0OWIH2 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) July 29, 2017

When asked about the increasing popularity of wrestling among Indian women, Geeta said that it is the performances which is leading to the upsurge. "We have regularly won medals at all tournaments and I think after 'Dangal', the craze for wrestling increased among the girls,” she said.