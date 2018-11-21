IndvsAus: Shikhar Dhawan had a LOL moment on the pitch before his half century

Team India had a disappointing start to their tour down under as the visiting team lost their first T20I against the Australian hosts. The Virat Kohli led Indian team fell short of 4 runs of the Australian target in the rain-affected match. Despite the loss, it was a good outing for opener Shikhar Dhawan who top-scored for the team with the bat, but in the middle of his innings had a LOL moment.

Losing his opening partner Rohit Sharma early in the innings who was dismissed for 7 runs, Shikhar was seen in a totally different style during his innings. Earlier, while he was on a defensive mode with the bat, he switched his gear and was hitting the bowlers. In no time, he reached 43 and hit an amazing 6 and started celebrating with the bat waving in the air, his score still being 49.

The next delivery, he hit a boundary and despite the scoreboard reading 53, the batsman didn’t celebrate the occasion.

Guess he understood that he had celebrated the landmark celebration earlier and chose not to do it when it was achieved in real. The final score of the left-handed batsman was 76 off 42 balls.

Apart from the LOL moment on the pitch, Dhawan also left behind captain Kohli and became the highest run-scorer in 2018 in T20 Internationals with 648 runs and six half-centuries. Not just in T20, Gabbar (Shikhar) has been consistent in ODIs too as he went on to score 897 runs and score three hundred in 19 matches.

We hope the good form of the batsman continues and we see him break many records.