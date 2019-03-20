IPL 2019: AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Suresh Raina and other stellar fielders we look forward

The cricketing madness, the Indian Premier League, is just a few days away. The twelfth edition of this form of cricket is the most anticipated cricketing event as the fans from all around the world, look forward to it. Every year the T20 league gives us numerous moments to cherish and some get stuck in our head for the longest period of time. While batsmen and bowlers get a fair chance of displaying their skill, fielders are very much underappreciated in cricket. But in IPL, this is not the case and fielders get their due appreciation.

Just like how the game has become short and quick, the fielders too, have evolved with time. Runs saved on the field often win you matches especially in close encounters in the IPL, we have seen some brilliant catches and fielding moments. Here’s a list of fielders who have left us speechless with their skills and in IPL 2019, we look forward to their brilliance.

AB de Villiers

AB De Villiers is called the Superman of modern day cricket for his versatility. Every time the right-handed player steps out in the middle to bat, he amazes us with his cricketing skills and he never fails to surprise. Just when we think we have seen the best of the 35-year-old player, he takes us by surprise. With his quickness, dives and direct hits, this modern-day Jonty Rhodes is the man to watch out for.

Suresh Raina

When it comes to fielding, CSK’s left-handed batsman tops the chart. Apart from being the backbone of the MS Dhoni-led side since the first season, Raina has been effective both with bat and his fielding abilities. On an average in a game, Raina saves around 12-15 runs per match with his sharp fielding and has been responsible for some of the best dismissals in the history of the shortest format of the game.

Kieron Pollard

The Trinidadian perfectly defines the tag of an all-rounder. Pollard has been good with bat, ball and also with his fielding abilities. Known for his power hits over the rope, Pollard has pulled some of the amazing catches we have ever seen in the history of the Indian Premier League. This season we expect the same from Pollard and we want him to repeat his previous year’s antics this year as well.

Ajinkya Rahane

Team India’s Mr Dependable, Ajinkya Rahane, is one live wire we see on the ground. Rahane who made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals has got better with age not just in his batting but has also become one the best fielders. Be it the lips, stopping potential boundaries at the point or near the boundary, Rahane is the go-to man of the team.

David Warner

The left-handed Australian batsman who destroys the opponents bowling with his explosive hits is also an amazing fielder. David who normally fields in the 30-yard inner circle is very sharp and hardly gives opponents any chance to steal singles and doubles under his watch. We look forward to some brilliance from him this year as well where he will be a making comeback to the international arena after a long ban.

Dwayne Bravo

The West Indian all-rounder is a complete entertainer. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, Bravo excels in all the department. His post-dismissal celebration in front of the opponent is a fun moment to cherish. We hope Dwayne does what he is best known for, entertain us with his fabulous game.

Faf du Plessis

If taking one-handed catches is art then Faf is a master of it. Not once or twice but the South African captain has repeated the feat on many occasions. Apart from being a crucial member of the Chennai Super Kings, Faf has given a major contribution to the team with his fielding abilities and we hope to see the same this year as well.

Steven Smith

The Australian captain is rated as one of the best fielders in the world. When it comes to death overs, we see batsman always going for the kill but with Steve Smith guarding the boundaries, it becomes next to impossible. Smith is widely known for his fast and sharp reflexes. Post the one year ban, Smith will be returning to the international arena and we surely missed the young player and his amazing cricket.

We hope the said players live up to our expectations.