IPL 2019: Ahead of its big clash with CSK, team RCB launch their new anthem

Saturday will witness the clash of the titans as the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions, who are eyeing their fourth IPL title, will be going for the kill against the underachievers RCB who are yet to win a title. It will be a tough task for Virat and boys who were placed sixth in the IPL 2018 to beat table-toppers Dhoni, but, IPL is full of surprises. Ahead of the big clash, team RCB launched its new anthem which features its players.

In the last couple of years, the Virat Kohli led side, despite having some of the biggies of the T20 format on their side have had a poor run in the IPL. On game day - Saturday - a song was uploaded on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official twitter handle. In the video, we can see Virat Kohli and other RCB players sweating out during the team’s practice sessions. It sends out a message to other teams that they better watch out and be prepared to be surprised by them.

Talking about the clashes between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, the two teams have played 23 times against each other in which CSK has won 15 matches whereas RCB has won 7 times and one match produced no result. With the stats in mind, while Dhoni and co., will have an upper hand, Virat can surely surprise on any given day with the sublime form he is in. Apart from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, players like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, AD de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and others are the players to look forward to.

We hope the best team wins!