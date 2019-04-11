IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks to 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 5.37 pm April 11 2019, 5.37 pm

The ongoing Indian Premier League is one of the most popular T20 leagues of the world. Wednesday evening witnessed one of the best matches played this season when the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians clashed at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Stakes were high as both teams won their previous encounters and stood neck-in-neck on the points table. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors and set a mammoth 197 on board for MI to chase. Playing without their captain Rohit Sharma, MI chased down the target with their stand-in captain Kieron Pollard leading from the front as he made 83 off 31 balls. It was a typical edge-of-the-seat IPL match, one that had a last-ball, nail-biting finish. But cricketers and fans aren't the only ones who are excited during the season, punters (bookies) too are enjoying the ongoing IPL 2019 session and are enchasing some big bucks.

While the country is currently enjoying the IPL madness, it is also getting ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The first phase of the elections began from April 11 and the country waits to see who the next Prime Minister will be. Amidst this, the punters are making the most of the situation. As per the law, satta or betting is a punishable offence in the country and could land you in jail. But with the elections going on, police officials across the country are busy on election duty and the bookies are making the most of it. A source on condition of anonymity appraised In.com of the current scenario in the market and revealed that the elections have come as boon for bookies. “Normally when the league is in its mid-session, the cops go hard on punters and conduct random raids resulting in loss of business. But in 2019, with the elections, police are busy with election duty and bookies are spared.”

Normally, during the IPL matches, police officials are alert of suspicious activity and are on their toes. Scores of arrests related to betting are reported during any IPL season. But with the elections and IPL schedule clashing, the law enforcement body is busy on poll duty, giving more elbow room to bookies. The satta market is booming given that police crackdown is low, allowing punters to rake in the moolah on unpredictable matches.

The league has entered its second phase and teams are ready to go for the kill. Every team wants to register maximum wins from the matches being played. The stakes are high for players, teams and the bookies. As the top four teams qualify for the playoffs, every team will step out on the pitch to win it and that's what gives fans a good match. The bookies, though, have another plan.