image
  2. Sports
IPL, IPL 2019, Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, MI, KXIP, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sports, Cricket

Sports

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks to 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The Indian Premier League and the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections schedules are clashing.

back
2019 Lok Sabha ElectionsChris GaylecricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2019Kieron PollardKings XI PunjabKL RahulKXIPMIMumbai IndiansRohit Sharmasports
nextIPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match

within