IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, read on

In India, cricket is religion and cricketers are gods. They enjoy a fan following that stars from other industries can only dream of. On Saturday, the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start and the nation is all geared up to cheer for their home team. The opening tie will see Mahendra Singh Dhoni lead the defending champions Chennai Super Kings as they lock horns with Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The coming 45 days, cricket lovers will have a gala time as they will be entertained by hard hitting sixes, live wire action in the middle overs by fielders and fabulous bowling performances. While the players sweat it out on the field and fans cheer their hearts out from the stands, there are some who follow the sport only for the uncertainty involved. IPL is a huge draw for gamblers.

It is widely known and can be statistically proven that the Indian Premier League is one of the most followed T20 leagues in the world. Needless to say, it’s also loaded with money. From satellite rights to game sponsorship to on ground promotions and what not, there’s money attached to everything in the IPL. Similarly, in the betting world or commonly called satta bazaar, there’s cash attached to every move a player makes.

Although betting is illegal in India, according to a bookie a 5 hour IPL match generates approximately Rs 250 to 300 crore and the money increases with each passing day. Bookies make or lose money on every move on the field, from singles, doubles, boundaries, sixes, wide, no ball, wicket, hat-trick, what have you. Every move is a money-making opportunity. There’s a price attached to everything and it changes with every match. The price fluctuations depend on the match situation and bets are placed accordingly. The one thing bookies can fix the rate of is top performing players and teams of the season. The stakes on them are high. We bring you the list of players and teams that are generating high interest in IPL 2019 betting market.

Chennai Super Kings returned in 2018 after serving a two-year ban in the IPL 2013 betting scandal but they still remain a bookie’s favourite. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is followed by Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The rates of the teams are fixed depending upon the buzz a team manages to create. Kings XI Punjab is ranked among the lowest given that it has the most uncapped players compared to other teams.

While Sun Risers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamsons was the winner of the orange cap last year, this time bookies have placed their bets on CSK captain MS Dhoni, his team member Ambati Rayudu, RCB captain Virat Kohli, MI captain Rohit Sharma and Kings XI Punjab’s destructive opening duo KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. Australia’s left handed batsman David Warner who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad is giving a tough fight to other players to be on top of the list. Remember, he’s making a comeback to the cricketing world after a one-year ban. Other batsmen make it to the bookies’ favoured list too but their rates vary match to match, with some even facing drastic changes. The amount is decided purely on performance - runs scored by a player is multiplied by the decided amount on the said player. If he scores the runs, you earn and vice versa. The current rate of each run scored by a batsman varies from Rs 5 to Rs 15.

Kings XI Punjab’s Andrew Tye was the winner of the purple cap in 2018 but Sun Risers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan was a hit in the bowling department with the bookies. In 2019, Mumbai Indians’ go-to bowler Jaspreet Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders Kuldeep Yadav are top favourites among the punters. Also a surprise entry to the bookie list is 17-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rahman who plays for the Kings XI Punjab. As the league progresses the bowlers list will get clearer.

Speaking of the satta market, it is active all across the country but is most prominent in Mumbai city, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Betting in matches and players is active until the second phase of the league. Mounting pressure of the police restricts bookies from trading during the semi-final and finals given that the stakes are high. Bookies prefer to wind up the season before the elimination stage of the league begins.