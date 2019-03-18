IPL 2019: For Mumbai Indians batsman Yuvraj Singh, Wankhede Stadium holds many memories

The cricketing madness in Indian, the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) will begin from March 23. The buzz around the renowned Twenty-Twenty cash-rich league has already begun and as we inch closer to the tournament, it’s only getting bigger and better. The twelfth season of the IPL will see many changes just like every year and one such change which we will see in IPL 2019 is that the left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh will be playing for Mumbai Indians this time.

The left-handed cricketer who made his grand debut in the IPL while captaining Kings XI Punjab went on to play for Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to Mumbai Indians this year. Earlier this week, the 37-year-old all-rounder begun his practice session and during one such interaction when he was asked about his feeling of playing in Wankhede, he got nostalgic and stated that this ground brings back many memories and it’s a special feeling to play on this ground.

For the uninitiated, Wankhede stadium is Mumbai Indians' home ground and it has a special place in Yuvraj Singh's heart. It was at this venue that he was on the non-striker's end and MS Dhoni had hit a six to win India's second World Cup in 2011. Interestingly, Yuvraj was named man-of-the-series.

In another video shared from the Mumbai Indians’ handle, we can see Yuvi in action mode and hit an amazing six across the ropes.

Talking about Yuvraj Singh’s overall IPL batting record, he has scored 2652 runs in 128 IPL matches from 2008 to 2018.