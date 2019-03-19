IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who will be missing in action

The most awaited cricketing tournament of the year the Indian Premier League will begin from March 23. The twelfth edition of the cash-rich league will see eight teams competing against each other to claim the trophy. While the first match of this season will see Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger's Banglore, some big players will be missing in action this year.

The player auction for IPL 2019 was held in December 2018. While some unknown players fetched big contracts, several star players went unsold. While a few players have opted to not put in their name under the hammer, some are not participating in the tournament as they want to keep themselves fit and ready for the upcoming 50 overs World Cup in England. Here's a look at the players who will miss this year's gala event.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy is one of the most devastating openers in the world of modern day cricket. The 28-year-old batsman played for Gujarat Lions in 2017 while he represented the Delhi Daredevils in 2018. Jason Roy’s name was not in the list of players who went under the hammer at the IPL auction for this year. Looks like the English batsman wanted to skip IPL 2019 and wanted to rest ahead of the big World Cup 2019 which will happen in their backyard.

Joe Root

The ever-classy, Joe Root has never been a part of the cash-rich Indian Premier League and we won’t see the English batsman in the 12th edition either. Root was one of the notable absentee from the 346 players who were up at the auction. While his record as a Test and ODI batsman are well-known to everyone, Root is a very unrecognised T20 batsman. His 787 runs from 28 T20Is at a strike rate of 130 clearly shows his value and we hope to see him in IPL 2020.

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan , who has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and most recently the Kings XI Punjab, is another big name who we will miss in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. England’s ODI and T20I skipper Eoin, who is widely known for his innovative batting style, decided to opt out of the league after the England Cricket Board asked their players to come back midway through the IPL season and Morgan decided not to take part in the league. He will be seen shouldering the responsibility of captaining his team at the 2019 World Cup back home.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder who made his IPL debut in 2012 is a true entertainer in all sense as every time he has stepped on the field, he has entertained the fans. But his last outing with the Delhi Daredevils did not go according to the plan though, and he was released in the trade window last month. Keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind, and also the possibility of a Test comeback sometime in the future, 30-year-old Maxwell chose to withdraw himself from the auction pool. We will miss Maxwell’s big hits out of the park in 2019.

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, Australia’s limited over captain is one of the prominent names in the world of T20 cricket. In the IPL, he has been one of the steadiest foreign openers and was a run machine for the various sides he has played in the years. But for IPL 2019, Finch decided to opt out of the league to keep himself fresh for the 2019 World Cup. We will surely miss out seeing the batsman who holds the record of the highest T20I individual score.

Brendon McCullum

New Zealand's destructive opening batsman Brendon McCullum kick started the Indian Premier League in his own style as he went on to score a blitzkrieg 158 runs from 73 balls in 2008. McCullum started his IPL journey with KKR and then went on to play for Chennai Super Kings, Gujrat Lions and lastly Royal Challengers Banglore in 2018. But the right-handed batsman was given a royal ignore at the auctions this time as he went unsold. In his 11-year long IPL career, McCullum has amassed 2881 runs from 109 matches with 13 half-centuries and two centuries.

We hope despite these players being missing in the action this year, IPL 2019 will be a hit.