IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR vs CSK match, watch here

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 9.48 am April 10 2019, 9.48 am

With the ongoing IPL season on, cricket fever has taken over every Indian. It hasn't even spared the littlest of beings in the nation. Case in point, Hinaya Heer, Harbhajan Singh's young one. In a short Instagram video posted by the spinner, we see little Hinaya cheering for her papa. The video witnesses Hinaya being prompted to cheer on as she is asked who will win the match (by a female voice, presumably her mother, Geeta Basra). To this, the child replies, "papa!". She then goes on to chant for her papa's team, the Chennai Super Kings.

On 9th April 2019, the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. With that, they maintained their unbeaten status at home. As hosts, their bowling efforts were commended as they won the toss. The CSK limited KKR to 108 runs, despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from the dangerous Andre Russell. Eventually, the CSK chased down a rather comfortable target in 17.2 overs. This win places CSK back at the top of the table with five victories from six games. Looks like little Hinaya already knew the outcome of this match! Here's the video:

This isn't the first time the young one has been on Bhajji's Instagram profile. Hinaya Heer commands quite the presence on the platform, just like other star kids like Taimur Ali Khan and Ziva Dhoni. The little miss is quite the star on her parents' Instagram accounts and we can see why. Here's a little more of her to quell your curiosity.

CSK is currently led by the former Indian skipper, Mahinder Singh Dhoni (Ziva Dhoni's father) and KKR is owned by Shah Rukh Khan. KKR is now hoping that Tuesday's performance was just a speed bump in an otherwise a promising campaign.