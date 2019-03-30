IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win the match against Mumbai Indians

Abhishek Singh March 30 2019, 9.15 pm March 30 2019, 9.15 pm

In a thrilling encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played in Mohali, the hosts won the match by a solid 8 wickets. Winning the toss, KXIP captain R Ashwin chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians and restricted them to 177 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Man of the match Mayank Agarwal was the star performer as he anchored the KXIP innings. Despite losing the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma was happy as he wanted to bat first anyway. Both Rohit and Quinton de Kock gave their team a solid start to the game as the two went on to make 50 runs off just 31 deliveries.

While Rohit was the first one to depart, he made a quickfire 32 runs off 18 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. The left-handed South African opener de Kock continued to dominate the batting and made a quick 60 off 39 balls before he was caught leg before wicket on a Shami delivery. While the team was heavily banking on the men in form Suryakumar Yadav and local boy Yuvraj Singh to deliver in the match, the two made a mere 11 and 18 respectively. With the help of some power hits by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the death overs, Mumbai Indians reached a decent total. Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya didn’t contribute much with the bat as they scored 10 and 7 respectively.

KL Rahul and Universe Boss Chris Gayle opened the innings for the hosts and gave the team a slow but steady start. But Gayle slowly started playing his natural game and hit a couple of sixes in the following overs while Rahul was on the other side. In the process, Gayle went on to hit his record 300th IPL six. The left-handed batsman was later dismissed by Krunal Pandya after he made 40 off 24 balls which included 3 boundaries and 4 sixes. It was Mayank’s steady 43 off 21 and a matured innings by KH Rahul that helped the team.With this win, KXIP has managed to climb to number three on the points table while the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians have maintained the sixth position.