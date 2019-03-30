image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win the match against Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win the match against Mumbai Indians

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul helped KXIP to win the match easily against the Mumbai Indians.

back
Adam MilneAditya TareAgnivesh AyachiAndrew TyeAnkit RajpootAnukul RoyArshdeep SinghBen CuttingChris GaylecricketDarshan NalkandeDavid Miller and Ravichandran AshwinEvin LewisHardik PandyaHardus ViljoenHarpreet BrarIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2019Ishan KishanJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahKarun NairKieron PollardKings XI PunjabKL RahulKrunal PandyaMayank AgarwalMayank MarkandeMitchell McClenaghanMIvsKXIPmohammad shamiMoises HenriquesMujeeb Ur RahmanMumbai IndiansMurugan AshwinNicholas PooranPrabhsimran SinghRahul ChaharRohit SharmaSam CurranSarfaraz KhanSiddhesh LadsportsSuryakumar YadavVarun Chakaravarthy
nextIPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel show off some power hits

within