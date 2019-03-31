IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling match that ends in a super over

Abhishek Singh March 31 2019, 12.36 am March 31 2019, 12.36 am

The tenth match of the Indian Premier League saw Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders battle it out in the middle. But it was Delhi Capitals who won the match with ease. Chasing a big total of 185, DC had a brilliant innings with opener Prithvi Shaw who scored his highest IPL score of 99. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant too helped with the chase. Though KKR lost early wickets, the Dinesh Karthik led team managed to put 185 on the score board.

Winning the toss, DC captain Shreyas opted to bowl and asked the visiting team to bat first. The decision seemed to be working for the hosts as KKR at one point were rattling at 65 for the loss of 5 wickets. But then walked in Andre Russel and with the help of his captain Dinesh Karthik, the two stabalised the KKR innings. Despite being hit in the shoulder, Ruissel didn't shy away from making big hits and went on to score 62 runs off 28 deliveries with the help of 4 boundaries and 6 sixes. Other players in the team made small contributions to the total. Robin Uthappa made 11, in-form Nitish Rana just managed 1 run while Shubman Gill was unfortunately run out when he made 4 runs. But in the end it was the DK and Russel show which helped KKR make a respectable score.

Delhi Capitals started their chase with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw going on the total. But gradually both the openers opened their hands and started hitting big shots around the ground. But after hitting Piyush Chawla for a six off the park, Dhawan was caught on the next ball as he went on to make 16 runs of 8 balls. Young Prithvi held his nerve and anchored the innings and went on to score 99 runs in 55 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. While Shreyas Iyer was the other top scorer with 43 runs. Prithvi missed out on his maiden IPL century by 1 run and what followed next, no one saw it coming. Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's quick wicket pressurised and the match ended in a tie. We saw IPL 2019's first super over.

Batting first Delhi Capitals sent Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to face KKR bowlers and the team managed to score 10 runs. Chasing 11 runs of 6 balls, KKR sent Dinesh and Russel to the middle. But Rabada held his nerve and bowled brilliantly.