image
  2. Sports
Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, DC vs KKR, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Sunil Narine, IPL 2019, IPL, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2019

Sports

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star in DC's 7 wicket win over KKR

Shikhar Dhawan finally clicked in this season as he remained unbeaten on 97 runs and helped DC win the match.

back
Amit MishraAndre RussellAnkush BainsAnrich NortjeAvesh KhanAxar PatelBandaru AyyappaCarlos BrathwaiteChris LynnChris MorrisColin IngramColin MunroDC vs KKRDinesh KarthikHanuma VihariHarry GurneyHarshal PatelIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2019IPLIPL 2019Ishant SharmaJalaj SaxenaJoe DenlyKagiso RabadaKC CariappaKeemo PaulKuldeep YadavLockie FergusonManjot KalraNathu SinghNikhil NaikNitish RanaPiyush ChawlaPrasidh KrishnaPrithvi RajPrithvi ShawRahul TewatiaRinku SinghRishabh PantRobin UthappaSandeep LamichhaneSandeep WarrierSherfane RutherfordShikhar DhawanShreyas IyerShrikant MundheShubman GillSunil NarineTrent Boult
nextIPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan stars in Delhi's 7 wicket win over Kolkata

within