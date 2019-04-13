IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star in DC's 7 wicket win over KKR

Abhishek Singh April 13 2019, 12.02 am April 13 2019, 12.02 am

Match number twenty-six of the Indian Premier League saw Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Eden Garden. The last time the two teams met, the match ended in a superover and DC managed to beat them. Expectations were high with this match as well and both teams put up a good show but it was Delhi Capitals who had the last laugh. Team Delhi won the match by 7 wickets and 7 balls to spare, riding on the success of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

KKR decided to experiment with their opening pair and promoted Shubman Gill up the order along with debutant Joe Denly. But Ishant Sharma got rid of Joe in the very first ball of the match, and off he went back to the dressing home with a golden duck. In came Robin Uthappa who along with Gill added 63 runs on the board. Uthappa got out after making 28 off 30 balls and was soon followed by Nitish Rana who made 11 runs. Shubman who was looking dangerous with his back to back boundaries too got out when he was looking for a big hit after making 65 off 39 deliveries. Andre Russel once again came to KKR’s rescue as he brought the team 4 sixes and 3 boundaries in no time. Russel was out for 45 off 21 balls but by then KKR had comfortably crossed the 150 mark. Piyush Chawla who came in late in the innings chipped in with 14 made of 6 balls as KKR managed to get 178 off their 20 overs.

Coming in to bat second, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Delhi Capitals a good start. The team made 32 in 3 overs. After making a quick fire 14 off 7 balls which included 2 huge sixes, Prithvi was caught behind the stump by Dinesh Karthik off a P Krishna delivery. DC captain Shreyas Iyer had a small cameo in the middle but got for 6. DC’s two left handers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were in the middle and the two steadied the innings. They put up a 100 run partnership which saw some big hits. Rishabh Pant was looking to score big of a Nitish Rana delivery but got caught in the deep. He made 46 off 30 balls and helped his team inch closer to victory. While we all expected Shikhar to get his first 100 in IPL, Colin Ingram denied him that feat. As DC wanted 5 0ff 8 balls, Colin Ingram hit Piyush Chawla for a six and won the match for DC. Shikhar remained unbeaten on 97 off 63 balls.

Wonderful play by @RealShubmanGill & @Russell12A yet again. Losing is ok but today we kind of lacked heart, especially bowling, that’s sad. Only positive out of this game was that our Dada @SGanguly99 was at Eden on the winning side. Congrats @DelhiCapitals — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

The icing on the cake is KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, taking the loss in his stride and taking a dig at his first captain Sourav Ganguly.