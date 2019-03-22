IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeeper’s handshake

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League will kick start on Saturday and the first day will open with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore locking horns. The Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be playing to defend their title this season and Virat Kohli will be hoping to bring home the trophy for the first time. Even as all the teams are vying for the cup, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will look to bag it for the fourth time. The Mumbai Indians' boys are sweating it out at practice before the league’s kick off and the videos shared by the team’s official social media handle bears evidence. Among the many videos shared by the team, there's one that is being slammed. The video has bowler Jasprit Bumrah facing the heat of fans on social media.

In the video shared by the Mumbai Indians handle, 25-year-old Bumrah can be seen stepping out of a car and even as he steps out, he's greeted by a gateman who welcomes the Indian bowler with folded hands. Bumrah nodded his head in acknowledgement but as he looked up to say hi to the camera, he missed a hand slightly raised to shake his. While the whole video was about Bumrah practising ahead of the season, Twitterati did not let missed handshake go unnoticed. They called out the bowler for being rude.

Jasprit Bumrah was slammed for ignoring the gateman even as some argued that he did it unknowingly.

Bumrah, who started his international cricketing career representing Mumbai Indians in the league, has since gone on to become an integral part of the Indian dressing room. The bowler who is known for his deadly death bowling abilities will be playing an important role in helping the Rohit Sharma side.