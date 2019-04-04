IPL 2019: Matthew Hayden goes undercover, shops in a lungi just to win a bet!

In Com Staff April 04 2019, 9.36 pm April 04 2019, 9.36 pm

IPL season has been upon us for a while and the cricketers and audience seem to be enjoying every bit of it! This happens to be one of the tournaments where all enmity is forgotten and everyone plays with each other with a lot of sportsmanship (well, almost!). We all know the six-foot-something cricketer from Down Under called Matthew Hayden and how he loves smashing the balls with his spectacular batting. But, what we didn’t know is that the cricketer looks extremely handsome in a lungi!

Matthew decided to adorn a fake beard, a lungi and a fisherman’s hat to do some shopping around T Nagar in Chennai. If you thought people found it rather odd that a six-feet tall guy was roaming around in a lungi in the middle of the day, you’re mistaken! Upon being asked why he decided to get a secret identity for shopping day, he revealed to a leading daily, “It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1000. That's why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch.” He also shared that a local boy was assisting him with the shopping. “Paid the boy Rs 100. And I can proudly tell you that I won the challenge (with Warne)," Hayden told the leading daily.

Matthew also took a selfie and posed it on Instagram saying that he bargained for a Rs 200 watch and bought it for 180 bucks! Hayden was a part of Chennai Super Kings for the first three seasons of IPL. He played a huge role in the CSK’s 2010 IPL victory, as an opener.