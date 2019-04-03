IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him embarrassed

Abhishek Singh April 03 2019, 11.20 am April 03 2019, 11.20 am

The fifteenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 will see MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings clash with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Winning all the three matches played so far, CSK is topping the IPL points table whereas the Mumbai Indians are placed seventh ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The arch-rivals have a head to head record as both have played 26 matches against each other, while CSK has won 12, MI has an upper hand here as they have beaten 3 times IPL champions on 14 occasions. Ahead of the match, tension before the match is high but the players seem to be under no stress. In fact, rivals Harbhajan and Yuvraj had a funny encounter which left the latter embarrassed.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj over the years have been an integral part of the Indian dressing room. The two have been friends for decades and share a very great rapport. The same was seen a day before the Chennai vs Mumbai clash during the teams practice session when the Indian legends met. On Monday, April 2, the Indians celebrated the eighth anniversary of the 2011 World Cup win over Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium. On the same ground when the two legends met, they couldn’t stop praising each other for their contribution to the team and bringing the cup back home after 28 years.

After praising each other, Yuvi and Bhajji then posed for the cameras and what happened next left the left-handed all-rounder embarrassed and blushing. After hugging and posing, Harbhajan surprised Yuvraj by planting a kiss on his cheek, leaving Yuvi stunned. All that Yuvi could do is smile.

Hazel Keech and Geeta Basra, did you guys take note of this?