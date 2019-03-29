IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match breaks

Abhishek Singh March 29 2019, 10.21 am March 29 2019, 10.21 am

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have started their IPL 2019 journey with a bang, registering back to back wins. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni led CSK won the first two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Captials and are currently positioned second on IPL points table. Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders team continues to be on the top spot. CSK is now gearing up to play their third match against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. However, despite running on a tight schedule practising for the matches, captain MS Dhoni is making it a point to spend some time with his daughter Ziva.

The former Indian captain who has been associated with CSK since the cash-rich league’s inception has been an integral part of the team. It was under MSD’s guidance that the team went on to win the IPL trophy thrice and with the team’s current form, we can already see them in the finals. While there’s still time for the team to sweat it out till Sunday for the clash, captain Dhoni decided to spend some time with daughter Ziva who has been cheering for papa and CSK from the stands. In a picture shared by the Chennai Super Kings official Instagram account, Dhoni and Ziva can be seen enjoying a game of carrom. While Dhoni is looking all intense, Ziva is looking into the camera as she takes the position to hit the striker.

Needless to say, MS Dhoni takes his daddy duties quite seriously and why not! Ziva is too cute to ignore. Recently. we also came across a cute video again featuring the amazing father-daughter duo where Dhoni is seen communicating with Ziva in six different languages and she is responding to him with ease and winning our hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

Major father-daughter goals, right?