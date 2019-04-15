IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after SRH vs DC match

Abhishek Singh April 15 2019, 7.30 pm April 15 2019, 7.30 pm

The ongoing Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the most exciting matches of the league played so far. Sunday witnessed one such encounter when the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals. While everyone expected Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the match comfortably, the Delhi team surprised everyone by winning the encounter by 39 runs in Hyderabad. In the first encounter of the super Sunday clash, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders came face to face and as expected, CSK won the contest by five wickets. Post this match, there has been a massive change in 2019 IPL points table as Delhi Capitals with their Sunday win have jumped to the second spot.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have maintained the pole position with 14 points followed by Delhi Capitals who have 10 points, winning 5 matches and losing three. Kolkata Knight Riders who lost their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings are placed third followed by Mumbai Indians on the fifth position. Kings XI Punjab after their back-to-back two losses have fallen in the rankings and are placed on the fifth position followed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the sixth position. Rajasthan Royals, who have won just two matches so far in their 7 fixtures, are placed in the seventh position followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore on the eighth position.

Orange Cap:

Despite SRH’s loss to DC, their star opener David Warner continues to dominate his claim on the orange cap. With 400 runs form seven matches at an average of 80.00 and a strike rate of 140.35, the left-handed batsman tops the batting chart.

Purple Cap:By picking 4 wickets in the last match against the SRH, Kagiso Rabada continued his claim on the purple cap with 17 wickets under his belt. Rabada is closely followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir with 13 wickets to his name.