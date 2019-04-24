IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSK vs SRH match

Abhishek Singh April 24 2019, 5.48 pm April 24 2019, 5.48 pm

On Tuesday, the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings clashed with Bhuvnesh Kumar led Sunrisers Hyderabad. As expected the match was an intense one as CSK was playing to get back to their number one spot, SRH wanted to move up in the IPL points table. But riding high on their opener Shane Watson’s brilliant 96, CSK defeated SRH by six wickets to bag the top spot once again. SRH’s Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 off 49 balls while David Warner made another good knock of 57 off 45 balls. But in the end CSK emerged the winner.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals is on the second position with 14 points followed by Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on third position with 12 points. Despite the loss against CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad have maintained their position on the fourth position with 10 points followed by Kings XI Punjab on the fifth position with 10 points. With back to back losses, Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped to the sixth position with 8 points. With seven losses in the matches played so far in the league, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have maintained their seventh and eighth position in the points table.

Orange Cap:

Australian cricketer David Warner who is in a very good form in this season is leading the batting chart. David has made 574 runs so far with an average of 71.75 at a strike rate of 146.05. David is followed by his SRH team mate Jonny Bairstow who has scored 445 runs so far.

Purple Cap:

Delhi Capital’s Kagiso Rabada looks like is in no mood to part ways with the Purple cap which he has been holding for quite some time. With 23 wickets from 11 innings, Rabada is on top followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir with 16 wickets.