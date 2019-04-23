IPL 2019 Points Table Updated team standings after the DC vs RR match

Abhishek Singh April 23 2019, 3.29 pm April 23 2019, 3.29 pm

The match number forty of the ongoing Indian Premier League saw Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals. The match was interesting and how! But in the end, Delhi Capitals won the match by 4 wickets thanks to good knocks by Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant who remained unbeaten on 78 off 36 balls. After the Rajasthan team management decided to take away the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane and hand it over to Steve Smith, the Mumbai based batsman managed to hit the highest score of this season and went on to score an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls. But this couldn’t help RR much. Despite making a total of 191, DC defeated them and went on to top the points table charts for the first time this season.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings currently occupies the second position in the points table with 14 points followed by Mumbai Indians on the third position. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed fourth followed by Kings XI Punjab on the fifth position. Both the teams have 10 points each. With back to back losses, Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped down in the IPL points table to the sixth position. With seven losses and only three wins, team Rajasthan Royals is on the seventh position followed by Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore on the eighth position.

Orange Cap:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner continues his domination on the orange cap with 517 runs in 9 matches played so far with an average of 73.85 and strike rate of 148.56 this season. David is followed by his SRH's opening partner Jonny Bairstow who is on the second position with 445 runs this season.

Purple Cap:Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada currently owns the Purple cap and looks like he isn’t in a mood to give it to someone else. Rabada has picked 23 wickets so far in the tournament and is followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir who has picked 16 wickets so far in the league.