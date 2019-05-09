IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer show off their rapping skills and they are killing it!

Abhishek Singh May 09 2019, 4.40 pm May 09 2019, 4.40 pm

The knock out match on Wednesday saw an intense battle between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League. At the end with one ball to spare, Delhi won the match and Rishabh Pant was the star of the night. The 21-year-old wicket-keeper/batsman, who went after the Hyderabad bowlers, hit five sixes in his innings and was termed the Man of the Match for his knock. Rishab Pant and DC captain Shreyas Iyer showed off their rap skills and, we must say, the two are good at it.

In a post-match interaction, Shreyas and Rishabh were involved in a candid interaction where Pant expressed his disappointment of not being able to finish the game. “I was just trying to take the match deep. I knew there would be a big over so I was waiting for the right moment to capitalize,” Pant told Shreyas in a video uploaded on IPL’s official website. In the end, both Iyer and Pant ended their interview by showing off their raping skills.

Watch: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer rap!

.@RishabPant777 opens up to Shreyas Iyer about his power-packed batting in Vizag. Watch the @DelhiCapitals captain bring out some gully rap for 'bantai', Pant bhai 😉 By @28anand. #DCvSRH Kya bolte hai @RanveerOfficial bhai, Shreyas ka rap kaisa laga? 📹 -https://t.co/DjA4iZLkuv pic.twitter.com/H0HoYtTgms — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2019

In the past few days, Rishabh seems to be busy with many things apart from cricket. Rishabh earned the tag of a baby sitter during the Australia tour and looks like he has taken the role quite seriously. Recently, while travelling with his team, he was seen performing his babysitting duties as well! Rishabh was seen escorting Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar with Aesha Dhawan and shared the video on her social media handle.

Looks like apart from cricket, Pant is good at other things as well. On Friday, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings and the winner of this match will play Mumbai Indians in the IPL final.