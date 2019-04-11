IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma and boys load up the calories to celebrate their thrilling win against KXIP

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 7.14 pm April 11 2019, 7.14 pm

Match number twenty-four of the ongoing Indian Premier League was one of the most intense battles in the league so far. The match played between hosts Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was a nail-biting one but Mumbai managed to win it on the last ball after their stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard helped them chase the mammoth score of 198 with his powerful knock of 83 in just 31 balls. With this win, Mumbai Indians scaled the points table and are currently ranked third in the IPL points table. And looks like the boys are celebrating the win with some serious calorie intake.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the match because of a thigh injury, took to Instagram to share a video where we see the MI boys celebrating their win over Punjab with a lavish buffet. In the video, Rohit is seen interacting with the hotel staff, his team members and his teammate Ishan Kishan in particular who can be seen taking the last bite of his pav bhaji. Ishan later turned food guide for Rohit and showed him the different items set up for the players.

Team Mumbai seems to be following the mantra of 'Play harder, party harder'. Rohit and boys have really toiled well on the pitch and we are sure some extra calories shouldn't be a problem for them.

Talking about the match, for KXIP it was KL Rahul’s 100 off 64 and Chris Gayle’s 63 off 36 deliveries that helped the team put up the big total to defend. But Pollard’s hard-hitting made the match a walk in the park for the hosts. Just like every year, team Mumbai gathers momentum in the middle of the season. Was Wednesday’s show just a trailer of the bigger picture? Only time will tell.