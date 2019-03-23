IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma gets his Gully Boy swag on but his wife is hardly impressed

Rohit Sharma will lead his Mumbai Indian side into the first match of IPL 2019 on Sunday but on Saturday, 24 hours before the encounter with Delhi Capital, Sharma is absolutely calm. In an instagram post shared by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, The Hitman can be seen playing and swaying with his little daughter to the tunes of Asli Hip Hop from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. Sajdeh complains that while she spent nine months making Samaira listen to Mozart in her belly but Rohit has now changed the game by introducing her to rap.

Sharma’s story is not too far away from the rags to riches life of Gully Boy’s protagonist Murad. Born in Bansod, Nagpur in Maharashtra Sharma lives away from his parents in his relative’s house because of the family’s financial situation. But Rohit was a talented cricketer, one who was quickly recognised by his coach Dinesh Lad. Lad soon took the lad to Swami Vivekanand International School which he said had better facilities. Sharma couldn’t afford the fee but he was given full scholarship as he was an exceptional talent.

Rohit Sharma is now one of the best batsmen in the world. He is an Arjun Award winner, has captained the Indian cricket team. He is also the main stay of Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up not to mention a great captain. He has scored 6000 ODI runs in 121 innings, fastest in the world, and is currently second only to Virat Kohli in the world of cricket. Reports say he is also worth 18.7 million dollars. So when he mouths ‘Kaat lo zubaan aansuon se gaaunga

Gaad do, beej hoon main ped ban hi jaunga’ ... it makes complete sense.