IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma bond over their kids ahead of MI vs DC clash

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 11.41 pm April 17 2019, 11.41 pm

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, we see players from all around the world take part and battle it out in the cash-rich league. The Men in Blue get divided into different teams and we have seen them up against each other. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's ugly fight is still fresh in people’s mind whenever we talk about fights between players in IPL. But looks like despite being on different teams, team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are enjoying each other’s company and setting friendship goals.

We are well aware that the Indian players share a good bond with each other and they stand together both on and off the pitch. In a recent picture shared by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram, we can see the left and the right-handed batsmen happily pose for the picture along with their kids, Zoravar Dhawan and Samaira Sharma. Shikhar stated that he is very happy to share this picture and that he is ecstatic to meet his partner. Rohit’s daughter is three months old.

In another picture shared by Shikhar’s wife Aesha Dhawan, we can see both Zoravar and Samaira cutely pose for the picture and we are sure the picture will make your day.

For the uninitiated, Shikhar’s son Zoravar Dhawan is the most popular kid in the Indian dressing room and is widely known for his jolly nature. Be it Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishab Pant, Ishant Sharma or the captain Virat Kohli himself, everyone just loved the kid.

Well looks like not just cricket but kids too bond with these players.