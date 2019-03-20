IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RCB boys

The Indian Premier League madness is about to kick start this weekend when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore coming Saturday. Ahead of the big clash, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got a special visitor paying them a visit during their training session at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The visitor was none other than Bengaluru FC and India captain Sunil Chhetri. Pictures of him with Virat and other RCB boys have made it to the internet.

On Tuesday, the Football legend made it to the grounds where Virat and other RCB players were sweating it out ahead of their big clash. Reportedly, Virat Kohli took the responsibility to introduce Chhetri to a few players. "Those of you who don't know, that's Sunil Chhetri the captain of our national football team. He's just joining on the field today. Any of you want to chat to him about your mindset or anything... main man. Let's make him feel comfortable and welcome," Virat can be heard saying. Post which, the RCB players made a huddle around their skipper with Sunil Chhetri standing in the middle.

Virat also took to Twitter and shared a candid moment with Chhetri and said that it was good to have the Indian captain around.

Sunil who is fresh off winning the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC, his sixth title with the club joined the players and practiced with them for some time. Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC fought a nail-biting match against FC Goa, a franchise co-owned by the Indian cricket captain. The match ended with Chhetri’s side winning it by 1-0 to lift the trophy.We hope Sunil’s luck brushes off on Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore and we see them do wonders in IPL 2019.