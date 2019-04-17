IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all the right reasons!

Abhishek Singh April 17 2019, 8.43 pm April 17 2019, 8.43 pm

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is having the worst outing in the history of the league. In the IPL 2019, team RCB is placed last - that is the eighth position in the IPL points table. Having played eight matches so far, Virat and his boys have only managed to win one and lost on seven occasions. But looks like that hasn’t affected Virat Kohli’s morale, who is one of the most popular cricketers of the current generation. Virat Kohli will be leading team India in the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England and has shared his new avatar which the world has never seen before.

Apart from being the best batsman of his generation, Virat Kohli also endorses numerous brands in which we have seen Virat in different avatars. For the first time, Virat Kohli was seen sporting a turban. In a picture shared by the Delhi born cricketer, we can see Virat dressed in a light coloured pathani, pink turban and is seen posing with folded hands. We are very curious to know if this is for some traditional function or for an advertisement.

This post is clear proof that the Indian captain is not letting his team’s defeat affect his moral. It is a sigh of relief for all the Indians as all the hopes are riding on Virat and the Men in Blue who will be eyeing to bring the World Cup back home after winning it in 2011 and 1983.

View this post on Instagram A few from the practice session yesterday. ✌️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT

We hope Virat continues to stay positive throughout and maintain his best form.