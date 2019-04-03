IPL Exclusive 2019: Kumar Sangakkara spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai

Abhishek Singh April 03 2019, 11.23 pm April 03 2019, 11.23 pm

The cricket fever has gripped the nation with the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019. Cricketers from around the world have come to India to take part in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league. Many former cricket players too are associated with IPL in the form of mentors, coaches and cricket experts. While the current players are a hit with their skills on the pitch, former players are taking to gully cricket - a popular sport in the country played on the streets. After Kevin Pietersen and Mathew Hayden, the gully cricket bug bit Kumar Sangakkara.

In.com exclusively spotted the former Sri Lankan batting legend playing gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai. Sangakkara, who led the emerald island in the finals of the 2011 cricket World Cup against India, is in the country to be a part of Star Sports Select Dugout Expert for IPL 2019. The 41-year- old former cricketer took some time off his duties inside the studio and hit the streets of Mumbai to play the sport. Locals were delighted to see the batsman in front of them. The Sri Lankan was widely known for his batting skills and his expertise behind the stumps. Interestingly, Sangakkara still looks fit and is in good shape despite retirement. Apart from Indian tradition, local food and traditional outfits that are a hit with the foreigners, the local game too is winning hearts.

Besides an impressive record playing for his home team, Sanga's IPL records are also worth talking about. He has played 71 matches for various teams over the years and made 1670 runs with a strike rate of 121.

Earlier former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen too shared a video on his Instagram handle. We saw Kevin show off his hard-hitting skills which still remain the same despite retiring from international cricket couple of years ago.

Well, that's a good hit KP. Who's up for having these players in their gully team?