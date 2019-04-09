IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs SRH match

Abhishek Singh April 09 2019, 8.24 pm April 09 2019, 8.24 pm

The ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 has seen some very unpredictable matches and the points table has witnessed some very drastic changes in the last few days. The last match between R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab and the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be an exciting one and contrary to expectations, KXIP defeated SRH and are back to their winning ways. While it was the second straight loss of the Hyderabad team, it has very much affected their ranking on the table.

With just one loss in five matches so far, the Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders are topping the table followed by Chennai Super Kings with the same stats as KKR. Kolkata is ahead of Chennai only on the basis of net run rate. KXIP are in third position with four wins and 2 losses while Sunrisers Hyderabad is in fourth position. The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are in fifth position with three wins and two losses followed by Delhi Capitals in sixth position with three wins and 3 losses. With just one win and four losses so far, Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals are in seventh position while Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore is in eighth position. RCB are yet to open their account this season.

Orange Cap

Returning from a year ban, Australia’s destructive opening batsman David Warner has continued his domination with the bat. With 349 runs in the matches played so far, Warner currently holds the orange cap with an average of 87.25 and an amazing strike rate of 146.36. His batting brilliance has been one of the many reasons why team Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a good run so far.

Purple capKagiso Rabada was superb against the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore as the young speedster bagged four wickets against the home team and took his tally to 11 wickets. By doing so, the DC bowler snatched the purple cap from RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who is second in the list with nine wickets in his kitty.