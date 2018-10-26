Japanese athlete conquers long-distance relay race with fractured leg

Not just your skill, but your go-getter attitude is also what makes you a sportsman (or a sportswoman)! There are examples of the world's greatest sportsmen who refused to give up even in the faces of stern adversities. And here's Japan's Rei Iida for you, who finished a relay race, putting up with a fractured leg.

Iida, a 19-year-old runner had taken part in a 2.2-mile long race in Iwatani Sangyo corporate 'ekiden' race in Fukuoka Prefecture. On the track, she fell, fracturing her right leg. Nevertheless, she was seen crawling and covering the last 700 ft, amid loud cheers.

She reached the finishing line with her legs and hands, bruised and bloodied. "How many meters are left until my goal?” she reportedly asks an official. She was a part of the Iwatani Sangyo team and was just 200m away from passing the relay sash to her team member.

As per a report on Straitstimes, the head coach of Iwatani Sangyo had asked the organisers to keep Iida out of the race since she was injured but they failed to do so. Soon after the race, she was rushed to the hospital. Iida might not be able to take to the track for four months now, thanks to her fracture.