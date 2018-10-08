John Terry, former England and Chelsea captain, hangs his boots

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37 as he prepares to move into coaching. Terry, who has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa, on a free transfer in May, was close to joining Spartak Moscow in September before having a change of heart.

The 37-year old football star took to Instagram and announced his retirement from the game.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing," Terry said.

Terry, who earned 78 England caps, left Chelsea in 2017 after two decades at the London club. He won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League title in his time at Stamford Bridge, becoming the club's most decorated player. The centre-back player also won five league cups and a Europa League in more than 700 appearances for Chelsea. The club paid tribute to their former captain with this post.

Twenty-two years as a Blue. Fifteen major trophies. One of the finest careers of any Englishman in the history of the game. Enjoy your retirement, JT. 💙 #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/t3KuoHomhK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018

Terry made his debut as a 17-year-old against Aston Villa in the League Cup in October 1998 and scored his first goal for the club in an FA Cup sixth-round tie against Gillingham in 2000. He was an integral part of the Blues claiming both the Premier League title and the FA Cup in 2009-10, making more than 50 appearances as Chelsea became just the seventh club to do the double. He also missed the 2012 Champions League final, in which the Blues beat Bayern Munich on penalties, through suspension.

However, he was twice stripped of the England captaincy, before being banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand.