Johnny Acosta goes speechless at his unveiling for East Bengal

Popular club East Bengal was left red-faced at a press conference where they were to unveil their latest signing, Johnny Acosta, a defender from Costa Rica, who recently was a part of the World Cup in Russia. The player was supposed to be unveiled at the club’s press room which was full of reporters. Strangely, the footballer who speaks Spanish was not accompanied by a translator. As a result, officials resorted to the use of Google Translate to interact with media.

Today Johnny Acosta had a gool feel of the pulse of the QUESS East Bengal fans pic.twitter.com/ojoU0qHRL4 — EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER (@EBRPFC) August 6, 2018

The media room, unfortunately, had poor internet reception and as a result, they couldn’t make use of Google Translate. According to Goal.com, East Bengal’s brand ambassador and technical manager Alvito D'Cunha was called into the conference to help out as he knew a bit of Portuguese. He too failed to help out thanks to the differences between the languages.

VIDEO: The special moment when Johnny Acosta put on the No.2 jersey of the 98 year old QUESS East Bengal club of Kolkata , India@repretelcr @JhonnyAcosta03 @ProbasheEB @ebultras1920 @EBRPFC pic.twitter.com/mn2fbVmslh — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) August 8, 2018

Officials then shifted Acosta and the press to a different room which had a wifi connection but problems didn’t end there. The reporters asked him questions in Bengali which is the local language. Google translate couldn’t help out against the barrage of questions that were thrown at the footballer.

Quess East Bengal could not ensure presence of an interpreter for the intro. pc of World Cupper Johnny Acosta Zamora! Google translate was entrusted n failed miserably! presser had to be postponed... professionalism at its worst!! #EastBengal pic.twitter.com/QIkiGRvcWp — Kashinath (@bkashi) August 8, 2018

The report added that when things couldn’t move further, the press, as well as the club officials, decided to call off the conference and reschedule it to August 9. However, Acosta managed to answer a few questions. “I came to India because East Bengal is a great club with (nearly) 100 years of experience. I spoke to Alvito and that's why I decided to come to India," he had said.