Jonty Rhodes sips on masala chai as he tours India

South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is currently in Rajasthan for what seems like a mini tour of India. The fielding legend will soon be participating at the sixth edition of the annual Covelong Point Surf Music Yoga festival in Chennai. However, prior to his participation, Jonty shared a picture on photo-blogging site Instagram while sipping on the popular masala chai and visiting various wondrous locations in Rajasthan.

Rhodes mentioned that he got masala chai for his entire family and, just like the rest of us, he enjoyed it in the pouring rain. In another heartwarming image, Jonty's kids were shown spending some time with locals.

The South African sportsman was hilariously waiting for goats to return and with a supply of curd! “The truth is, kids don’t let differences divide them,” read a part of the caption on this pic. In another photo, Jonty's kids India and Nathan Jon running towards a group of goats. Earlier, Jonty and his family were at the Alwar Palace in Rajasthan and from the picture that he shared, it seems like the family had a great time in the state.

During his playing days, Jonty Rhodes was noted for his defensive fielding, and was popular due to his abilities in catching, ground fielding and throwing. Rhodes had also represented South Africa in hockey.