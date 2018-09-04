Sports JP Duminy welcomes a new member to his team Debanu Das September 04 2018, 5.36 pm September 04 2018, 5.36 pm

South African cricketer JP Duminy welcomed a baby girl to his family on September 1. This is the second daughter born to Duminy and his wife, Sue. Calling it a ‘weekend to certainly remember’ Duminy looked like a proud papa in the picture he shared on social media. The parents named their new child Alexa-Rose Duminy.

In an Instagram post shared by Sue, it was revealed that she was in labour for 26-hours before their family grew to four. Sue added that her heart doubled in size and JP’s chest swelled twice its size. Meanwhile, an excited Isabella can be seen firmly gripping her sister. In another shot, Alexa-Rose can be seen resting firmly on her mother as Isabella cheers on. JP on the other hand is all smiles as he stands beside his family. The mother of two thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Speaking to YOU, Sue said: “The birth was tough! After my previous caesarean I badly wanted to have a normal delivery. I really gave my all to try to have a normal birth. By the time I was taken in for a caesarean I was so tired I fell asleep in the theatre!”

Proud big sis 💞 A post shared by Sue Duminy (@sueduminy) on Sep 3, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

Back in August, Isabella had turned three and the family celebrated her big day with a Peppa Pig themed party. The little one was reportedly very excited to meet Alexa-Rose and she was running down the hospital telling everyone about her baby sister.