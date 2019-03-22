Sports Justalkin Episode 36: IPL 2019: A quick look at the teams, the changes and how it is creating a buzz In Com Staff March 22 2019, 3.15 pm March 22 2019, 3.15 pm

Cricket has always had a special place in our hearts and with newer formats being introduced, the game has been adding new angles of fun and entertainment. IPL is an all-rounder in that sense - giving us a good dose of cricket, entertainment, fun and stars! With the stage set for IPL 2019, we take a look at the teams and more on Justalkin.

IPL 2019 Song and Theme

#GameBanayegaName is what IPL 2019 is all about and we're sure this hashtag is the next big thing! The promotional videos show some of the biggest names in Indian cricket like Virat Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, but also reiterates the focus on the game! The presence of gully cricket and boys brings in a sense of community - something cricket has always managed to do!!

The Teams

Chennai Super Kings

A team that has given us the oh-so-popular 'Whiste Podu' continues to give its fans reasons to celebrate and hope for more wins!! The team was bought by Indian Cements headed by former BCCI and ICC chief N Srinivasan but was later transferred to a separate entity, the current owners, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. CSK chose to lay low during the auction and added only 2 new players - Mohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad! It's time to #WhistlePodu for CSK!

Delhi Capitals

This one is going to take some getting used to. After all, across all the previous editions, they've been the Daredevils. But then again, that didn't seem to help them much! Hoping for a brighter run this IPL, the team is now rechristened as Delhi Capitals with a tagline that says "This is New Delhi." With ten new additions to the team during the auction and Shikhar Dhawan, who they acquired during the transfer window, it's time for GM Rao-owned Delhi Capitals to change its destiny after all.

Kings XI Punjab

Perhaps the most active at this year's auction were the Kings XI Punjab owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul under KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited. With 13 new additions to the team during the auction, Kings XI Punjab is hoping to right the wrongs from last year's performance. That involved letting go of most of their players like Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Mohit Sharma. Here's hoping there's more balance in the team this time around!

Kolkata Knight Riders

From "korbo, lorbo, jeetbo" to their all-new campaign "You pray for us, We play for you" Let's be in it together, aakhri dum tak, aakhri run tak! KKR sure know how to have an impact and capture our attention. The two-time champions also have a strong game and added more power to their arsenal during the auction. Carlos Brathwaite being the biggest one! Let's see how the fans react and how well this Shah Rukh Khan- Jay Mehta owned team fares at IPL 2019!

Mumbai Indians

Crowd favourites and right up at the top with CSK in terms of popularity, Mumbai Indians already had a strong team that now also includes Yuvraj Singh and Lasith Malinga. While the core has been retained, the question then is, will the likes of Yuvraj Singh make to the starting XI. Mumbai Indians also has new players, like the very promising Anmolpreet Singh.

Rajasthan Royals

Time to "Halla Bol" again? The newly launched campaign is full of life and meaning. To reiterate that no matter how far and wide the players reach, the roots are never forgotten. Here's hoping the team plays with the same spirit!! Jaydev Unadkat was one of the biggest additions to the team this year at 8.4 crore, but then again this is way below what he fetched last year! With few of the international players available only for part of the IPL 2019, time will tell as to how the Royals deal with the absence and how they shuffle their talent!

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli led RCB is owned by Diageo through United Spirits Ltd. RCB has always been so close yet so far from the finals and the title! IPL 2019 could be it for them, with additions like Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube. What's also interesting is that they have invested in newcomers, living up to the #GamebanayegaName! All eyes are also on future prospects like Prayas Barman, Devdutt Padikkal and Himmat Singh!

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kalanithi Maran's SRH remained their prudent selves this auction too, picking just 3 players. Jonny Bairstow and Wriddhiman Saha being the biggest, taking care of the wicket-keeping needs of the team and more. Having missed out on two of their initial choices of Hetmyer and Ingram. SRH finally added Guptill to their team! With the fast-bowling arsenal that they have and their faith in the middle-order Indian batsmen, SRH seem set for IPL 2019

Broadcasting rights for IPL 2019

Last year, Star India grabbed the ‘Global Media Rights’ of IPL broadcasting for 5 years and will IPL 2019 be telecast on the Star Sports network. Star Sports will broadcast the matches with English and Hindi commentary and the regional channels will bring IPL to the viewers in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla.

While Sony Network brought IPL to our screens from 2008-2017, Star India bought the Global media rights for a whopping amount of Rs 16,347.50 crore,last year.