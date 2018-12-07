Jwala Gutta’s angry as her name goes missing from the voters list

Badminton player Jwala Gutta on Friday morning took to Twitter to express her displeasure after she was unable to cast her vote. Her name went missing from the voter’s list and she ranted on Twitter. Surprisingly, her name went missing on the voting day. She had checked her name online a few weeks ago and it did appear.

Jwala, who is known for her aggressive behavior during her game, showed the same aggression in her tweets. The player was upset with the goof up and asked “How’s the election fair...when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!!” She further quoted to ANI, “I checked my name online 2-3 weeks ago, my mother’s and my names were there, my father’s and my sister’s were missing. Today we went to cast vote but my name was also missing. I don’t understand how’s my name missing. I’ve been living here for 12 years.”

How’s the election fair...when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!! 😡🤬 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

Elections are on in Telangana where it is a three way battle between the Congress-led alliance (consisting of TDP, TJS and CPI), the BJP and the TRS.

Reportedly the assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the house was dissolved prematurely on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet.

For the first time, the Election Commission is using Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in Telangana. There are over 2.8 crore voters in Telangana to choose from 2,274 and 1,821 candidates in 199 and 119 constituencies, respectively and the counting for the same will be done on December 11.