image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Jwala Gutta’s angry as her name goes missing from the voters list

Sports

Jwala Gutta’s angry as her name goes missing from the voters list

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 07 2018, 3.52 pm
back
BadmintonJwala Guttasports
nextSaina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap
ALSO READ

Indian women athletes ditch the saree, to wear blazer and trousers for CWG 2018

Jwala Gutta turns actress!

Day in pics: July 31, 2012