Kabaddi player Kavita Thakur’s miraculaous journey to 2014 Asiad games is worth a read!

We’ve come across inspiring stories of people who’ve set a benchmark with their achievements and here comes another compelling tale of a small-town girl, Kavita Thakur making it big in the field of sports. A kabaddi player, 24-year-old Kavita who bagged a gold medal at the 2014 Asiad didn’t have an easy childhood.

A tiny cramped dhaba in Manali, Himachal Pradesh was her home for most part of her life. Her parents Prithvi Singh and Kirshna Devi own a tea and snacks stall and Kavita often used to lend a helping hand to them at the dhaba. From washing utensils, to sweeping floors, the girl has done it all, as she reveals to TOI. "My childhood and teenage years were very difficult. In winter, we slept in the back of our shop on the floor. It was unbearable since the floor felt like ice. Back then we didn't have money to buy mattresses. There were days when we didn't make any money and we all went hungry," she adds.

She took up the sport of kabaddi in 2007 and revealed that her elder sister too was a kabaddi player, but sadly gave up on her dreams to help their parents. Luckily for Kavita, the Sports Authority of India in Dharamshala happened in 2009 and she got selected in the national team. Subsequently, with the Government’s support, she managed to keep going.

However, for six months in 2011, she experienced a lull period after getting diagnosed with a digestive system ailment. Thankfully, she made a great comeback in 2012 and bagged a gold at the Asian Kabaddi Championship that year. She is a defender currently for the nine-member women’s team that’s going to be representing India at the 2018 Asiad.

Indeed, this is a story that’s inspiring to the core.