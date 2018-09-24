image
Monday, September 24th 2018
English
Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!

Sports

Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 24 2018, 4.09 pm
back
Akshay KumarAmbati RayduAsia Cup 2018cricketInstagramKedar JadhavMS DhoniRohit SharmaSalman KhanShikhar DhawanShilpa Shettysports
nextMS Dhoni beats Dravid: Captain Cool has more caps than The Wall
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma embraces a sobbing fan when in Kolkata

Shankar pins down final date for 2.0’s VFX process

Sui Dhaaga challenge: Salman Khan is bachelor #1 as he nails the task