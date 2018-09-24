Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!

Team India is riding high after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the super-four game and entering the finals of ongoing Asia Cup 2018. It was special night for the Men In Blue as both stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan struck centuries to help India win the match with ease. The boys had one more reason to celebrate the occasion as it was middle order batsman Ambati Raydu’s birthday. All the centuries and birthday’s may be fine but it seems it’s Kedar Jadhav stole the real show.

Post the cake cutting tradition, Kedar Jadhav was seen giving our B-town serious competition with his dance moves. He grooved to the tunes of hit Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s famous song Churake Dil Mera followed by Salman Khan’s track Oh Oh Jane Jana – even playing the air-guitar with his bat.

The traditional custom of smashing the cake on the birthday boy continued AS MS Dhoni helping Raydu cut the cake but what followed next was total madness in the dressing room.

Every win is a cherished moment but it’s Kedar here is seems to the perfect all-rounder, balancing the batting and bowling department for Team India on field and being an entertainer off the field.