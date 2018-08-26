KL Rahul is an Arsenal fan, makes debut at the Emirates

Team India has always had a few players who were totally engrossed with football. The Virat Kohli led team has guys like KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav who love European football clubs. In a series of Instagram photos, Rahul and his buddy Umesh were seen enjoying a match at the Emirates Stadium, home of the Arsenal football club.

The duo watched the clash between the Gunners and West Ham in the stadium. Arsenal won the match 3-1, with goals from Nacho Monreal, Issa Diop and Denny Welbeck.

The duo posed for a few pictures during the game, after which they walked out into the field and showed off a few moves. They also managed to meet the Welbeck, who had scored a goal that night. The duo also met Bernd Leno, the German goalie. The English football team too, shared a picture of the cricketers watching the match.

Rahul had earlier managed to meet Chelsea player N’Golo Kante while in London and now he finally managed to fulfill his dream of visiting the Emirates Stadium. The batsman spoke to the French star about cricket and football, and also joked about Kante not liking the idea that Rahul is an Arsenal fan.

Meanwhile, India is set to face England for the fourth Test in Southhampton on August 30. England lead the series 2-1.