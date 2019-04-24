  2. Sports
KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul abuses on mic, regrets when it's late!

During the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, KL Rahul was caught on the mic while swearing.

IPL 2019KL RahulKXIP vs RCBParthiv PatelVirat Kohli

