KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul abuses on mic, regrets when it's late!

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Wednesday, have gotten down to play with strategies and counter-strategies. After KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to bowl, RBC openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli got down to banking on Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium's sporting pitch that would favour the batsmen. KL Rahul, who along with his playmates, was planning to restrict the opponents to 160-180 runs, had a perfect slip of the tongue at an absolutely wrong time!

As commentator Danny Morrison wired him in, the player was discussing KXIP' strategy when Parthiv Patel hit a boundary and a spontaneous 'f*ck' came out of Rahul's mouth, only to make him regret moments later. The commentators laughingly remarked how Rahul was appreciating Patel's performance. Remembering that he was on a conversation, he immediately checked whether this went on record and the camera. You wish the answer was 'no', but a laughing Morrison said, 'yes'!

While KL swears after a boundary by RCB. Commentators: What a beauty. KL Appreciates it! @klrahul11 : oh did that come on camera? 😂😂😂😂#RCBvKXIP — kanika sandal (@kanikasandal) April 24, 2019

The second on-camera trouble, after Koffee With Karan! ;)